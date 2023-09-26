3 Chicago charities unite to help migrant children and families in need

Three charities are banding together on a mission to help migrant children and families.

Some are homeless, some are new arrivals, but all are needing permanent housing.

New Life Centers work directly with the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois to help hundreds of families per month make that transition.

Two more charities, Cradles to Crayons Chicago and the Chicago Furniture Bank, are now working hand-in-hand with New Life to help provide basic needs.

"Latest census shows that child poverty has gone up higher than it ever has before, and so we continue to see the need not only of these newly arrived families but the families that have already been here, and it keeps growing every single day," said Dawn Melchiorre, Chicago Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Chicago.

