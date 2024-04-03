3 Chicago men charged after 16-year-old boy fatally shot, 3 others wounded

article

Three Chicago men are accused of taking part in a shooting that wounded four people, one fatally, on Chicago's West Side earlier this week.

Ronnie Allen, 19, Knowledge Lemons, 21, and Lamont Dixon, 23, each face one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder with a strong probability of injury or death, one felony count of murder (other forcible felony) and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In addition, Allen faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Lemons faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and Dixon faces one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

At about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, four people were on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to them in the 400 block of N. Lavergne.

At that time, two of the suspects got out, pulled guns and started shooting at the victims on the sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The suspects then got back into their vehicle and headed northbound on Lavergne.

The victims and their injuries are listed below:

A 16-year-old male was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

A 25-year-old man had a graze wound to the right thigh and took himself to West Suburban Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and took himself to West Suburban Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle and took himself to West Suburban Hospital. He was listed in good condition.

The three suspects were quickly located as they were fleeing the scene. They were placed in custody and charged accordingly.

Their detention hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.