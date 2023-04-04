3 Chicago men arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

article

Three Chicago men were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle last month.

At about 7:49 p.m. on March 25, Illinois State Police troopers were alerted by the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 94.

A trooper located the stolen vehicle and followed it off the interstate at 43rd Street, where the driver intentionally crashed into an occupied vehicle near the intersection of 43rd Street and LaSalle Street. At that point, shots were fired in front of the trooper.

The vehicle then fled the scene and reentered I-94 heading southbound.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to pull over and continued to flee at a high rate of speed before exiting the interstate at 71st Street.

The vehicle then crashed in the area of 71st Street and Wood Street. At that point, three occupants fled on foot.

The three were eventually taken into custody and three weapons were recovered during the incident.

Julian L. Price, 19, of Chicago, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon — machine gun, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, outstanding out-of-state warrant and several traffic offenses.

Javarion McClellan, 22, of Chicago, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon — machine gun, criminal trespass to a vehicle, resisting arrest and a warrant.

Hezekian Dixon, 21, of Chicago, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting arrest.

Price is being held at Cook County Jail on a $300,000 bond. McClellan is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $125,000 bond. Dixon is being held at Cook County Jail on a $75,000 bond.