3 Chicago women flee Oak Brook Ulta store after stealing merchandise: prosecutors

Three Chicago women are accused of stealing merchandise from an Ulta store in Oak Brook Monday afternoon.

Damonica Stewart, 27, is charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Omesha Hawkins, 28, and Onequa Hawkins, 32, are both charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, the three women allegedly entered the Oak Brook Ulta store located at 2155 W. 22nd Street and stole multiple items, totaling over $300, and left the store without paying.

According to prosecutors, the women then entered a BMW and fled the area. An Oak Brook police officer responded to the area and located the BMW that was allegedly turning against a one-way-only sign near 22nd Street and Midwest Road.

At that time, the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and initiated a pursuit of the vehicle that was allegedly driven by Stewart.

Instead of pulling over, Stewart allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of about 70 mph.

As she fled the officer, prosecutors say Stewart drove erratically down 22nd Street, weaving in and out of lanes. She also allegedly drove on the median to pass vehicles that were stopped at a stop light as well as drove between vehicles waiting at a stop light.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after striking two other vehicles.

At that time, all three women were taken into custody.

After searching the BMW, authorities say they located stolen merchandise from Ulta.

"It is alleged that these three defendants helped themselves to more than three hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from Ulta and simply walked out the door without paying," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "To make matters worse, it is alleged that the driver of their getaway vehicle, Ms. Stewart, then led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon during the busy holiday shopping season, putting the general public as well as innocent motorists at risk."

A judge denied pre-trial release for Stewart, while the other two suspects were released.

All three defendants are scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 26.