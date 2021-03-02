3 children among 5 injured in South Side crash

Five people were injured, including three children, in a crash Monday on the South Side.

A 31-year-old woman was driving about 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of East Marquette Drive when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip onto its side, Chicago police said.

Three boys, 13, 10 and 11 years old, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

The woman and a male were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No citations have been issued at this time, police said.