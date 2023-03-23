3 children, ISP trooper among several injured in crash involving stolen vehicle on Chicago's South Side

article

Five people were injured, including an Illinois State Trooper and three children, in a crash on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

The crash occurred near 83rd and State Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, four civilians were injured, including three children. An ISP trooper was also injured in the crash.

The victims were transported to various hospitals, all in good condition.

CFD said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle.

FOX 32 reached out to police for more information.