3 Cook County residents detained after stealing SUV, fleeing police at 130 mph: officials

Three Cook County residents are being detained after allegedly stealing a high-end SUV and leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this month.

A fourth individual involved in the incident was not detained.

What we know:

Xavier Carrasco, 19; Matthew Perez, 24; and Mariano Martinez, 18, were ordered detained Saturday following a first appearance in court. The fourth person, 22-year-old Jocelyn Gonzalez, was not detained.

Carrasco and Martinez face charges that include:

One count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 1 felony)

One count of theft – over $10,000 (Class 1 felony)

One count of burglary (Class 2 felony)

One count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony)

One count of aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 felony)

Perez is charged with two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony) and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony).

Gonzalez is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to DuPage County State's Attorney.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department into the theft of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT valued at more than $53,000 on Feb. 11.

At 4:40 a.m., a black Cadillac SUV drove into the overhead service doors at the Al Piemonte Buick GMC dealership. A Chevrolet SS arrived shortly after, and Carrasco exited the vehicle and entered the dealership.

Carrasco retrieved keys for the Jeep and fled in the stolen vehicle, the state's attorney said. The Cadillac, also found to be stolen, had been reportedly taken by Martinez from My Choice Motors, located half a mile from the dealership.

A short time later, both vehicles went to a gas station in Berkeley and fled at a high rate of speed when a police officer arrived.

Pursuit Begins:

On Feb. 20, a Lisle police officer patrolling near a car dealership spotted what appeared to be the stolen Jeep. The Jeep fled on Ogden Avenue and headed east on I-88, where a Villa Park officer pursued it at speeds reaching 130 mph.

Multiple agencies assisted in the chase, including a Chicago Police Department helicopter. The pursuit continued onto I-290, where the Jeep swerved around an Oak Brook officer, narrowly missing him, to avoid spike strips.

The Jeep lost control near the 17th Street exit due to losing the front passenger side tire, and all four suspects fled on foot.

According to the state's attorney, the four suspects jumped over the concrete median and fled across I-290 before being apprehended a short time later.

During the chase, Perez discarded a Glock 20 handgun, and Martinez was found with matching ammunition. Investigators said they also found a loaded AR rifle and a 9mm Hellcat stolen from Cicero inside the Jeep.

What they're saying:

"The blatant disregard for the rule of law allegedly exhibited by these defendants is astonishing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The successful apprehension of these four defendants sends a loud and clear message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate the type of lawless, dangerous behavior as alleged in this case. We will use every tool available to us, including a helicopter and our partners in law enforcement to go after those who break the law and put the public at risk. We are all very thankful that no innocent bystanders or motorists were injured as a result of the defendants’ alleged behavior. I thank the Villa Park Police Department for their outstanding police work that led to the apprehension of these four defendants. The apprehension of the defendants in this case was indeed a team effort and I want to recognize the Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Berkely, Maywood, Forest Park, Broadview and Lisle Police Departments as well as the Illinois State Police for their cooperation and assistance in bringing this matter to a successful conclusion. I especially thank the Chicago Police Department for air support that was instrumental in apprehending the defendants once the defendants allegedly fled their vehicle. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney’s Kevin Kosman and Nicholas Covert for their efforts in securing strong charges against the defendants."

"The alleged actions of those subjects charged are truly disturbing," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas stated. "All four subjects showed a blatant disregard for public safety and for the properties of others. The public should be reminded to pull over for emergency lights and sirens. The public should also be reminded that all who commit violent crimes in our area will be met with all lawful resources available to put a stop to these criminal acts. I want to thank the brave men and women of the Villa Park Police Department for their tireless commitment to arresting all violent criminals who come through our area. Once the subjects were taken into custody it was truly a team effort for patrol, investigations, and our records department to process, investigate and care for the subjects while in our custody. The Villa Park Police Department is very successful at taking alleged violent offenders into custody. We do not act alone, and we are thankful to the police departments of Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Chicago and several Cook County Departments for the excellent coordination of tactics, communication, and investigations in this case. We would also like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his thorough team of Assistant State’s Attorneys who worked so hard to charge the alleged offenders with the nineteen felonies."

What's next:

Carrasco, Perez, and Martinez are scheduled to appear in court on March 7. Gonzalez’s next court appearance is set for March 17.