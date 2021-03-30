3 CPD officers hospitalized after police chase on Far South Side

article

Three Chicago police officers were hospitalized Tuesday night following a police chase from the Far South Side to suburban Dolton.

Officers responded to a call of multiple people with firearms about 6:15 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Stoney Island Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The group then fled the scene in two separate vehicles and officers followed them into Dolton, where they were taken into custody, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Three CPD officers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries from the incident, and all listed in good condition, police said.

Multiple firearms were recovered, according to police.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.