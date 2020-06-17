3 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle crashes into tree in Ashburn

Three people died and two others were hurt Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and then a tree in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

A 24-year-old woman driving the vehicle lost control about 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

Four of the five people were ejected from the vehicle. No one was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The driver died at the scene, while an 18-year-old man and an another female were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they also died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Robbie Bell of southwest suburban Justice. The driver and the other female remain unidentified.

Two other women, ages 19 and 20, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the crash.