3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Will County crash

Three people were killed, and three others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Will County.

The crash occurred near US Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash.

Three people were killed, and three others were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was provided by police.