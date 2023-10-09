3 Englewood properties under construction burglarized

Three properties under construction were burglarized over the past week in Englewood.

In each incident, unknown offenders gained entry through the rear door or window to properties under construction and removed property from within, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

700 block of West 59th Street between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7 between 5:50 p.m. and 11 a.m.

6300 block of South Hermitage Avenue on Oct. 5 at 1 a.m.

6300 Block of South Honore Street between the dates of Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8382.