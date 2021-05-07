3 fatalities confirmed by police after unknown explosion near Starved Rock

Illinois State Police are investigating after an unknown explosion occurred near Starved Rock State Park Thursday night.

Three fatalities were confirmed by police with identification pending the investigation.

Police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the old IL Rt. 178 bridge.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and that the public should not be concerned.

The events surrounding the explosion remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377.