3 found fatally shot inside Morgan Park home
CHICAGO - Three people were found fatally shot inside a Morgan Park home Tuesday afternoon.
The residence was located in the 11300 block of South Green.
At about 5 p.m., three people were found fatally shot inside a residence, police said.
An 81-year-old woman was shot in the right side of the head, and pronounced dead on scene.
A 65-year-old woman was shot in the right torso, and was pronounced dead.
A 61-year-old man was shot in the right torso and was also pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.