3 found fatally shot inside Morgan Park home

Three people were found fatally shot inside a Morgan Park home Tuesday afternoon.

The residence was located in the 11300 block of South Green.

At about 5 p.m., three people were found fatally shot inside a residence, police said.

An 81-year-old woman was shot in the right side of the head, and pronounced dead on scene.

A 65-year-old woman was shot in the right torso, and was pronounced dead.

A 61-year-old man was shot in the right torso and was also pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.