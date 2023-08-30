3 garages burglarized on the same block in Bridgeport

Three garages were burglarized in Bridgeport Tuesday morning.

In each incident, unknown offenders gained entry into residential garages and took property from within, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations.

2800 Block of South Poplar Avenue on Aug. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.