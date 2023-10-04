3 home invaders attack and rob man in Albany Park

A man was beaten and robbed by a group of home invaders Tuesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was in his home around 5:48 p.m. when he heard glass break and saw three males wearing all black enter through the window of the residence in the 4200 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.

One of the suspects demanded the victim's property and began striking him with a blunt object, police said. Moments later, the three suspects ran out the front door.

The victim suffered several cuts to the head and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.