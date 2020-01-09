3 hospitalized after 6-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Libertyville

Three drivers were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after a 6-vehicle chain-reaction crash in north suburban Libertyville.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. on US Hwy. 45 just south of Route 137, Libertyville police said.

Three adult drivers were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The other drivers refused medical attention.

The Lake County major crash team is investigating the crash.