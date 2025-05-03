1 critical, 2 others hospitalized after fire at Bolingbrook senior living community

The Brief A fire at a senior living community in Bolingbrook left one person in critical condition Friday evening. Three residents were transported to hospitals; firefighters contained the blaze to one unit and prevented it from spreading. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s unclear if anyone was displaced.



What we know:

The fire happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Kildeer Drive.

When Bolingbrook fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames in a single residential unit. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other units.

Three residents were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. One is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported among fire personnel.

Firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish hotspots and assist unaffected residents in returning to their apartments.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s unclear if anyone was displaced.