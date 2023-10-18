3 hurt after car crashes into South Side church

Three people were injured after a collision on the road, caused their car to crash into a Grand Crossing church Tuesday night.

The driver of a sedan tried to pass another car that was making a right turn around 10:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 75th Street, according to police.

The sedan side-swiped the vehicle that was turning and struck the the front of a church before coming to rest.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said. Several citations were issued.

No further information was provided.