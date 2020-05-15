3 hurt in Lockport Township shooting

Three people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in an unincorporated area of southwest suburban Lockport Township.

Authorities were called about the shooting at 10:04 p.m. on Robson Drive, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. He underwent surgery and was stabilized.

The 17-year-old boy was hit in the buttocks and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said. The third victim, whose age and gender was not specified, suffered a graze wound to the hand and declined treatment at the scene.

Several nearby houses were also damaged by gunfire, but no one inside was injured, according to the sheriff’s office. The houses did not appear to be the intended targets in the shooting.

No one is in custody and the investigation is in its “early stages,” the sheriff’s office said.