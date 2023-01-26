3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'

In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023.

Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit.

The report was compiled by the lawn care company LawnStarter. It looked at various data for 152 cities in the U.S. — data such as pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

Three Illinois cities made the list, but nowhere near the dirtiest. Aurora came in at 77, followed by Chicago at 96 and Naperville at 110.

As for the dirtiest city, Houston, the report cited its petrochemical facilities for polluting the air, and its high greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also noted that Houston has a big cockroach issue.

Virginia Beach, Virginia ranked best on the list.

