3 Illinois towns named best for an ’80s-style childhood: survey

A new nationwide survey suggests that some American towns are keeping the spirit of the 1980s alive — and three Illinois communities top the list.

According to a poll of 3,004 parents conducted by We Buy Houses In Denver, Urbana, Geneva, and Batavia were named the best towns in Illinois for recreating a classic "’80s-style" upbringing — one defined by scraped knees, independence with boundaries, and being home by sunset.

The survey asked parents to name locations they believe best reflect the values of their own childhoods: think safe neighborhoods, slower paces of life, and communities where children are free to play outside and explore.

Urbana tops the list

What we know:

Topping the list is Urbana, a college town adjacent to Champaign and home to the University of Illinois.

Known for its bookish energy, bike-friendly layout, and abundance of public green space, Urbana offers both academic influence and room to roam.

Coming in second is Geneva, a picturesque town along the Fox River with a Rockwellian downtown, strong schools, and safe streets.

Children roam the riverwalk, grab ice cream on Third Street, and bike to friends’ homes — a throwback to the kind of freedom that defined many 1980s childhoods.

Third on the list is nearby Batavia, which also sits along the Fox River. Parents praised its blend of Midwestern warmth and walkable amenities, where kids head to the local skate park, visit the Depot Museum, or fish off the riverwalk.

The strong sense of community and access to nature helped cement its place on the list.

What Does an ’80s-Style Childhood Really Mean?

Dig deeper:

While many associate the 1980s with latchkey kids and full independence, modern parents appear to favor a more balanced approach.

The survey found that:

66% define an ’80s-style childhood as "independence with boundaries."

18% said it meant playing outside unsupervised.

10% equated it with minimal screen time.

Only 6% associated it with walking to school alone.

These findings reflect a shift toward "thoughtful freedom" — giving children room to explore while maintaining some guardrails.

Asked what they wish their children had more of, parents most frequently cited:

33% – Less screen time

27% – More time in nature

18% – A stronger sense of community

12% – Real-world independence

9% – More unstructured play

And while 76% of parents say their current neighborhood is safe enough for kids to roam, 24% disagree — a sign that trust in community remains a vital component of childhood freedom.

For the full survey, click here.