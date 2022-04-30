2 dead after jumping in water during pursuit with Illinois State Police; 3 others in custody

Three suspects were taken into custody, and two suspects are dead, following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.

At about 4:40 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers located a vehicle that was carjacked.

Troopers tracked the vehicle to 173rd and Torrence Avenue where the vehicle was parked.

ISP said multiple suspects exited the vehicle and relocated into a second vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three suspects from the vehicle were placed into custody, ISP said.

An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into a nearby waterway.

Two suspects were later recovered from the water, and transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were pronounced deceased.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.