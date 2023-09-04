3 injured after vehicle crashes into embankment off I-290 in Cook County

Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 290 in Cook County early Monday.

At about 1:36 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to I-290 eastbound at Western Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, troopers located a vehicle that crashed into an embankment off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

No further information was made available by police.