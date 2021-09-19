3 injured in crash in West Garfield Park: fire officials

Three people were injured in a crash in West Garfield Park on the West Side, according to fire officials.

The accident occurred Sunday morning in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard, officials said.

Three individuals, whose genders and ages were unknown, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

No further information was available.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP