3 injured in Indiana crash

Three people were transported to area hospitals after a crash in Newton County, Indiana Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:06 p.m., Newton County deputies responded to the intersection of SR 10 and CR 300 W for reports of a personal injury crash involving two vehicles.

According to preliminary information, a Dodge pickup, driven by a 62-year-old Indiana man, was traveling westbound on SR 10.

A 51-year-old Indiana woman driving a Kia passenger car was traveling southbound on CR 300 W just north of SR 10.

Police said the Kia disregarded a stop sign at the intersection, causing the Dodge to strike the driver's side of the Kia.

The Dodge came to a stop in the middle of the intersection and the Kia was pushed off the roadway where it came to a stop in the northwest corner of the intersection, police said.

The man driving the pickup, who was the only occupant inside the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

The woman driving the Kia and her passenger were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether or not a citation was issued.