3 juveniles charged in armed robbery in West Rogers Park

A trio of teens were charged in connection with an armed robbery Monday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The boys, who are between the ages of 14 and 16, allegedly stole property from another 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Norwood Street, according to police.

They were arrested Tuesday in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood and each charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

They will attend a juvenile detention hearing Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.