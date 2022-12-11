3 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Northwest Side: police

Three people were killed and another is seriously hurt after a gunman opened fire on a group of people outside in Cragin early Sunday, police say.

The victims were standing on the street in the 5500 block of West School Street around 2:26 a.m. when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to officials.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest and head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Another victim was taken to Mt. Sinai with gunshot wounds to the body and pronounced dead. Police say she was a 24-year-old woman.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooter got away.

There are no additional details available at this time. Area Five detectives are investigating.