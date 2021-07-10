3 killed, 10 wounded, in Chicago gun violence since Friday night

Thirteen people have been shot, three fatally, in citywide gun violence since Friday night.

Three men were shot to death in as many hours on the South Side. A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were inside of a residence about 5:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South State Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

Shawn Young, 47, was shot in the head, buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other man, 34, was struck in the hand and shoulder. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An hour later, a man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 6:20 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 39-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Another man was fatally shot Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded in a shooting Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

He was in a parked vehicle about 6:12 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 59-year-old man was wounded in a shooting late Friday in the University Village neighborhood.

The was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

The suspects were walking nearby but he wasn’t able to give officers a description, according to police.

On Saturday, two men were seriously hurt in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

They were standing with a group of people about 1 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when someone opened fire, police said.

A 32-year-old was shot twice in the chest and self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was serious, police said. The other, 48, was struck in the back, chest and arm and self-transported to Mt. Sinai hospital, also in serious condition.

There were no cooperating witnesses, according to police said.

At least five other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend in Chicago, 104 people were shot, 19 fatally, making it the deadliest and most violent this year.