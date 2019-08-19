3 killed, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chicago police investigate the scene where three people were shot Aug. 18, 2019 in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue. | Carly Behm/Sun-Times

At least 27 people were shot — three fatally — across Chicago over the weekend, including a 41-year-old man who was killed Sunday near Calumet Beach.

About 7:05 p.m., he was sitting on the ground in the 9900 block of South Crilly Drive when a 25-year-old man approached him and shot him twice in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The older man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene, police said.

Before dawn, a woman was shot and killed while driving in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 4:20 a.m., she was southbound in an Infinity SUV in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue with a male in the passenger seat when someone unleashed gunfire from a sidewalk, police said.

The 46-year-old was hit in the arm and neck but kept driving until the car hit a pole about a block away, police said.

Advertisement

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday, a man was shot to death while driving in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Luis Lopez, 45, was driving a Toyota Sedan about 4:19 a.m., south on Homan Avenue in the 3400 block of West Pierce Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, police and the medical examiner's office said.

Lopez kept driving and came to a stop about a block away after colliding with three vehicles parked on the street, authorities said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

About a half-hour later, a 13-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while inside a home in Burnside on the South Side.

She was in a bedroom about 4:52 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Ellis when two males opened fire from a sidewalk, police said. A bullet broke through a window and struck the teen in the shoulder.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

On Friday, three men were critically wounded in a shooting on the Near West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

Two men, 35 and 28, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The older man was shot in the face and leg while the younger man was hit in the abdomen.

A third man, 31, was struck in the back, police said. He walked into the University of Illinois Medical Center.

Earlier this year, multiple people were killed on the same block in shootings that happened hours apart from each other.

At least 17 others were hurt in incidents of gun violence from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 43 others wounded in citywide shootings.