3 killed, 5 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Eight people were shot, three fatally Wednesday in Chicago, including a woman who was killed in a shooting in West Pullman on the South Side.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was sitting in a parked car about 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Indiana Avenue, when someone fired multiple shots, Chicago police said. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour prior, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man unresponsive about 9:55 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 12200 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was taken to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police. Someone shot the man in the chest and shoulder about 7 p.m. as he stood outside in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a 50-year-old man was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 11:35 p.m., he was walking in the 1300 block of East 75th Street, when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the pelvic area, and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday night while traveling in a car in Englewood on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., the man was riding in a car in the 6700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a passing white SUV fired shots, police said. He was struck twice in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Minutes prior a 31-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 8:30 p.m., he was outside in the rear of a home in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue, when someone fired shots at him from the alley, police said. He was struck in the back and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 6:45 p.m., he was in the 200 block of East 116th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the leg and brought himself to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 19-year-old woman was shot while she rode in a car in South Chicago on the South Side. About 1:35 a.m., she was the passenger in a moving vehicle when several males fired shots from the sidewalk in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue, striking her in the left leg, police said. She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Three people were shot Tuesday citywide.