3 killed, 6 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot, three fatally, across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest fatal attack happened in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue when a male shot him multiple times, Chicago police said. A friend drove him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the morning, a woman was found shot to death in South Shore.

About 2:40 a.m., officers responding to the sound of gunfire found the 22-year-old lying on the sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue, police said. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

She was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. Investigators learned she was arguing with someone in a black vehicle who shot her before fleeing.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was found fatally shot in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the 36-year-old just before 1 a.m. in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police. He was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head, chest and back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded about 11:45 p.m. on I-94 at the Stony Island Ramp.

A 24-year-old man inside a car was shot by someone in another car in the northbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police. He took himself to a hospital with a minor injury. State police closed the expressway from 2:18 a.m. until 3:20 a.m. for an investigation.

About 9:30 p.m., a man was grazed in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was driving in the 300 block of East 63rd Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, police said. He was grazed on the left leg and refused medical attention.

Minutes before that, a 21-year-old man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:27 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Several hours earlier, a man shot his girlfriend during an argument in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

They were arguing about 7:30 p.m. inside a home in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue when the 22-year-old man shot the 18-year-old woman twice in the leg, according to police. He drove her to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

A 66-year-old man was shot during a robbery Thursday morning in South Shore.

He was in an alley about 11:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue when a gunman approached and demanded his valuables, according to police. The gunman took his property and then fired shots, striking him in the buttocks. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier in the morning, a 54-year-old man was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was walking on a sidewalk about 10:05 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot by someone inside a passing white vehicle, according to police. He was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Five people, including two teenagers, were shot Wednesday across Chicago.