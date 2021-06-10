3 killed, 6 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot and killed while driving in Gresham.

A gunman in another car, possibly a silver SUV, opened fire around 12:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The man, 31, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 28 and 36, were outside when gunfire rang out in the 2800 block of West Warren Avenue at 8 a.m., police said. Someone drove the men to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 28-year-old was pronounced dead with gunshot wounds to his body. He was identified as Brandon Smiley of Lawndale, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other man was listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.

A man was shot to death as he answered his door in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The 60-year-old heard the doorbell and went to the front door of his home in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street about 2 a.m., police said. A family member heard a gunshot and found the man lying in the doorway with a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In non-fatal shootings, Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting on the Far South Side. They were outside about 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 134th Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another boy, 16, was struck in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. He was walking about 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A man was wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. About 1:35 a.m., the 25-year-old was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when a black Jeep pulled up next to him in the 7100 block of South Racine Street, and fired several shots into his vehicle, police said. He was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a Chicago police officer fired at a man who had just shot two people in Gresham, but the man got away after barricading himself in a home, authorities said. Officers on patrol had seen the man shooting from an alley into a garage in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue around 12:30 a.m. One officer fired once at the man, but it was not known if he was hit. They discovered two men in the garage who had been shot by the suspect. One man, 60, was struck in his thigh, and a man in his 50s was struck in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 60-year-old was in good condition and the younger man in serious condition. After running from the scene, the man barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team responded and surrounded the home for about eight hours. Later Wednesday morning, police said the standoff was over but that no one was in custody.

Advertisement

Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.