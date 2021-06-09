1 killed, 13 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was fatally shot in Wentworth Gardens.

He was near the sidewalk about 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Wells Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot and seriously wounded while traveling in a vehicle in Princeton Park on the South Side. The two men, both 25, were traveling in a vehicle about 9:35 p.m. in the 300 block of West 95th Street when they were shot, according to police. The car then crashed into a tree in the 9300 block of South Harvard Avenue, where emergency crews responded. One man was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the side of his body and both legs and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both men were listed in serious condition.

Over an hour prior, three men were wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side. The men were outside a home in the 6100 block of South Green Street just before 8 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside began firing shots, police said. A 30-year-old man was struck in the back and listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Another man, 34, was also struck in the back and a man, 40, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet near his home in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Morgan Street, police said. The boy had been playing in the front yard when his mother found him bleeding and rushed him to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to community activist Andrew Holmes. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was listed in good condition. Police did not say where the shots came from, but Holmes said he saw at least a dozen shell casings at the scene.

A man was shot in Gresham on the South Side. He was near the sidewalk about 2:53 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Six others were wounded in shootings across citywide.

Eight people were shot in Chicago Monday.