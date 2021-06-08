Boy, 9, grazed in the head by gunfire on Chicago's South Side

A 9-year-old Chicago boy suffered a graze wound to the head on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place around 6:52 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Morgan Street in the New City neighborhood.

The child victim was near the front yard of a home when he was grazed by gunfire from an unknown direction, police said.

The boy was transported by a family member to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.

No offenders are in custody as Chicago police detectives investigate.

