Boy, 9, grazed in the head by gunfire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old Chicago boy suffered a graze wound to the head on Tuesday night.
The shooting took place around 6:52 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Morgan Street in the New City neighborhood.
The child victim was near the front yard of a home when he was grazed by gunfire from an unknown direction, police said.
The boy was transported by a family member to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.
No offenders are in custody as Chicago police detectives investigate.
Advertisement