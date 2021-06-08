8 shot Monday across Chicago

Eight people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 32-year-old man who was hurt in a shooting Austin on the West Side.

The man was outside about 9:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when he heard several shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck two times in the upper thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot while walking in Englewood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue about 8:35 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain, police said. He told officers he saw the shots come from a dark-colored Chevy Impala. The man was struck in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

A 26-year-old was shot and carjacked in East Garfield Park. About 6:20 p.m., the man was inside a Pontiac in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when two males and a female pulled up alongside in a Cadillac and told him to exit his car, police said. The man complied, then one of the males punched him in the face and the female fired shots. He was struck in the buttocks and eventually brought to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The males and the female fled in his vehicle, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side. About 11:30 a.m., he was standing in the 2300 block of South Leavitt Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck multiple times and brought to Mt Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A woman was grazed in the crossfire of a shootout in River North. The 32-year-old was crossing the street at 2 a.m. in the 600 block of North Wells Street when people inside two SUVs started shooting at each other, police said. A stray bullet grazed her foot and a friend drove her to Stroger Hospital for treatment. She didn’t appear to be the intended target, according to police.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 26-year-old man was wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was standing in the gangway of a home just after midnight when a male suspect fired shots from the alley in the 1400 block of North Rockwell Street, police said. The man was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to an area hospital.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide. Nearly sixty people were shot in Chicago last weekend.