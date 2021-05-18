3 killed, 9 others hurt Monday in Chicago shootings

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

In the day’s most recent deadly attack, a man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park, police said.

He was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old was struck in the abdomen and arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was fatally shot early Monday morning while standing with a group of people in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man, 24, was shot about 12:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone, possibly inside a silver sedan, fired at him, police said.

He was struck in the upper chest and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

There was no description of the shooter and no one in custody, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A person was killed in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 8:35 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Halsted Street and found a male unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.

In nonfatal shootings, Chicago police are investigating whether road-rage led to a shooting Monday morning that wounded a woman in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, 40, was driving in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when a silver minivan she didn’t recognize cut her off, according to police.

Someone inside the van opened fire, striking the woman in the chest at about 10:50 a.m., police said. Another bullet was lodged in the woman’s car door.

Paramedics took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in "serious but stable" condition.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side.

She was walking a dog about 3:40 p.m. in front of a store in the 6100 block of South King Drive when a male on foot opened fire, striking the girl in the chest and arm, police said.

The girl made her way down the street before collapsing, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the girl was the intended target. No arrests have been reported as Area One detectives investigate.

A woman was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 4:25 p.m., the 59-year-old was in the 11700 block of South Elizabeth Street when she was shot in the wrist, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A man was hurt in a shooting Monday in East Garfield Park.

About 5:55 p.m., the 31-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the 500 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Hours later, woman was shot in Rosemoor on the South Side.

She was inside of a residence about 8:40 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a male she knew opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said.

The 40-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Sangamon Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said. The man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital, and later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the South Side.

He was walking about 8:05 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the hand and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was outside about 11:05 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots from a passing gray SUV, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was shot early Monday morning at a gathering in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old was outside at gathering about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone inside of a passing white sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the arm and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

Fourty-eight people were shot, 8 fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.