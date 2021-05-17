Woman shot in the chest in possible road-rage shooting on South Side

Chicago police are investigating whether road-rage led to a shooting Monday morning that wounded a woman in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, 40, was driving in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when a silver minivan she didn’t recognize cut her off, according to police.

Someone inside the van opened fire, striking the woman in the chest at about 10:50 a.m., police said. Another bullet was lodged in the woman’s car door.

Paramedics took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in "serious but stable" condition.

Officers were investigating if the shooting was a case of road rage. The woman didn’t recognize the car or the shooter, a police spokeswoman said. No arrest was made.

In April, a 22-month-old boy was shot in a case of road rage on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park. The boy, Kayden Swann, was struck in his temple and seriously wounded.