3 killed in crash in suburban Mount Prospect

Three people were killed in a crash Sunday morning in suburban Mount Prospect.

About 7:45 a.m., officers responded to calls of a rollover crash with passengers trapped in the intersection of Rand Road and Mount Prospect Road, Mount Prospect police said.

An investigation found that a white Honda was driving south from the exit of Mt. Prospect Plaza, when a gold Ford entered the intersection and struck the Honda, police said. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to roll over and come to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Ford was extricated from the vehicle by Mount Prospect fire officials and rushed to the hospital, police said.

Three occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mount Prospect Police Department Major Crash Investigation Team.