3 men caught running red light, crashing stolen Porsche in West Loop: police

A man driving a stolen white Porsche ran a red light and was hit by another driver Wednesday around 8 p.m. in West Loop.

The man driving the other vehicle was not injured. He was treated and released on scene in the 100 block of North Canal Street.

Police said two men and a 17-year-old boy were in the stolen Porsche and were placed in custody. Police also found a weapon.

There were no further injuries reported, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Citations are pending.