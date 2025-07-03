3 men hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

The Brief Three men were walking near the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 59th Street when two armed male offenders approached them and fired shots. The 40-year-old victim is in good condition; the 50-year-old is in good condition; the 51-year-old is in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.



Three men were injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon while walking near the sidewalk in West Englewood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 12:53 p.m. near the 1600 block of West 59th Street when two armed male offenders approached the men and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the flank and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, also in good condition. Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody. It's unclear if the victims and suspects knew each other.

Area detectives are still investigating.