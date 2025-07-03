Expand / Collapse search

3 men hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 3, 2025 3:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Three men were walking near the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 59th Street when two armed male offenders approached them and fired shots.
    • The 40-year-old victim is in good condition; the 50-year-old is in good condition; the 51-year-old is in critical condition.
    • No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - Three men were injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon while walking near the sidewalk in West Englewood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 12:53 p.m. near the 1600 block of West 59th Street when two armed male offenders approached the men and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the flank and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition. 

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, also in good condition. Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody. It's unclear if the victims and suspects knew each other.

Area detectives are still investigating.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

