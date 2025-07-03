3 men hospitalized after shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Three men were injured by gunfire Thursday afternoon while walking near the sidewalk in West Englewood, police said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 12:53 p.m. near the 1600 block of West 59th Street when two armed male offenders approached the men and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the flank and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.
A 50-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, also in good condition. Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
No one is in custody. It's unclear if the victims and suspects knew each other.
Area detectives are still investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.