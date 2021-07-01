3 men indicted in Chicago for allegedly trafficking firearms

Three men have been charged in a federal indictment with unlawfully dealing or possessing firearms in Chicago, authorities said on Thursday.

Johnathan Burgos, 28, was charged with illegally dealing firearms from January to March of last year, according to the indictment.

Burgos also allegedly illegally possessed handguns and a semiautomatic rifle on seven occasions last year and this year.

Alejandro Davis, 29, and Damian Reyes, 23, were also charged with illegally possessing firearms, authorities said.

All three men are previously convicted felons from Chicago. They were arrested on Wednesday and have appeared in court.

The counts for illegal possession and selling a firearm to a convicted felon each carry a maximum sentence of ten years.

Dealing firearms without a license is punishable by up to five years.