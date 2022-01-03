3 men, juvenile charged in burglary at Westmont car dealership

Three men and a juvenile have been charged after a burglary at a car dealership in suburban Westmont.

The burglary happened around 4:27 a.m. on New Year's Eve at the BMW dealership on Ogden Avenue, police said.

When police arrived, the suspects tried to flee the scene.

Officers opened fire as one of the vehicles was driving toward them.

A juvenile driver was hit by gunfire and hospitalized, police said.

All the suspects tried to run, but were arrested by other officers from other departments who came to assist.

Police recovered three guns inside the suspect's car, which was reported stolen from Lake County on Dec. 21.

"It appears that as we enter a new year, the epidemic of car thefts shows no signs of slowing down," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "I caution any would-be car thieves that in DuPage County, this type of behavior will most certainly not be tolerated and if you commit such a crime here you will be quickly apprehended, charged and face an aggressive prosecution, regardless of age."

The three men—Angel Martin, Semaje Wheeler and Brian Garrett—were each charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They are due in court on Jan. 24.