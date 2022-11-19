3 men rob Near West Side business at gunpoint

Three men robbed a business at gunpoint on the Near West Side of Chicago early Saturday morning.

Police say three men walked into a business in the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5 a.m. and demand money from the register while holding a handgun.

The victim complied, and the offenders left with the money.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.