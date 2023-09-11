3 men robbed at least 3 victims at gunpoint in Hyde Park, Kenwood

Three offenders are wanted for robbing at least three victims in three hours in Hyde Park and Kenwood Monday morning.

In each incident, the victims were standing or walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle stopped in the street nearby, police said.

At that time, between two and three African American males and one Hispanic male exited the vehicle, displayed handguns, announced a robbery and took property, including cellphones, money, wallets and purses, from the victims.

The offenders then got back into the vehicle they arrived in and fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5300 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on Sept. 11 at 5:20 a.m.

5400 Block of South Harper on Sept. 11 at 8:10 a.m.

1030 Block of East 46th Street on Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m.

Chicago police say all three of the offenders were wearing all-dark clothing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 747-8382.