3 men shot, 1 fatally, on Chicago's West Side

Three men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., three men were inside of a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Haddon when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the back and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and shoulder and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.