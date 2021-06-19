3 men shot in East Side attack

Three men were shot Friday night in an attack in the East Side neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of South Indianapolis Avenue just after 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The men were traveling eastbound on Indianapolis when they heard several shots, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and another man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both men transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

A third man, 22, was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was also stabilized.

A red sedan, with a back window shot out, was tapped off near 100th Street and Commercial Avenue — less than a mile from the scene of the attack.

One neighbor, who lived down the street from where the car was stopped, said they have lived in the area for almost 20 years and were surprised to walk outside and see crime tape.

The resident said the neighborhood "was usually quiet," but that crime had been "getting worse," recently.

No one is in custody, according to police. Area Two detectives are investigating.