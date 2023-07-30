3 men shot on sidewalk in Austin neighborhood: Chicago police

A shooting in the Austin neighborhood left three men wounded Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when an unknown male offender fired shots at them.

Police say one of the victims, 34, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Another man, 29, sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A third victim, 34, self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

The victims were very uncooperative and refused to answer questions about the incident. No one is in custody.