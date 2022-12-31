3 men shot while walking in Wicker Park alley

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition.

The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.