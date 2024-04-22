3 men sprayed clerks with pepper spray, displayed guns at Chicago businesses before taking liquor: CPD
CHICAGO - Three men are wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side last week.
In each incident, the offenders entered a store and either displayed a handgun or sprayed the clerk with pepper spray before taking large quantities of cigarettes and bottles of liquor, police said.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on April 17 at 10:40 p.m.
- 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue on April 18 at 10:26 p.m.
- 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue on April 20 at 8:48 p.m.
The offenders are described as two Black males and one Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25.
If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.