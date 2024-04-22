Expand / Collapse search

3 men sprayed clerks with pepper spray, displayed guns at Chicago businesses before taking liquor: CPD

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  April 22, 2024 3:32pm CDT
Jefferson Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Three men are wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side last week.

In each incident, the offenders entered a store and either displayed a handgun or sprayed the clerk with pepper spray before taking large quantities of cigarettes and bottles of liquor, police said. 

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times: 

The offenders are described as two Black males and one Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25. 

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.