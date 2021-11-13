3 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand.

At about 11:49 a.m., three men were standing outside when they heard shots, police said.

The first victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and was also listed in stable condition, police said.

The third victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area Four detectives are investigating.